Ben Johnson addresses current roster, waiver situation with Dawson Garcia

Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson talked with media on Tuesday and provided an update on the current roster which included another setback for Parker Fox, a waiver update with Dawson Garcia, and thoughts on one particular incoming freshman.

Parker Fox suffers another knee injury:

- Last year, Fox missed the entire season after suffering a left knee injury in May of 2021. The transfer from Northern State had rehabbed and was prepping to be a key contributor this upcoming season. However, Johnson announced that Fox suffered another knee injury during Monday's practice session. The latest setback was to Fox's right knee. Johnson addressed how the injury happened and said there is no timetable for a return.

"It was just a normal play. It was in a crowd. It’s just unfortunately one of those things that comes with playing. We’ll support him until we find out further information and obviously hope for the best for him."

Due-diligence with Dawson Garcia:

- Minnesota landed a big transfer in the offseason with the addition of former Marquette and North Carolina forward Dawson Garcia. The Minnesota native already exhausted his one-time eligibility status when he transferred from Marquette to North Carolina. The Gophers are making sure all the i's are dotted and t's are crossed in hopes of getting him eligible for the upcoming season. "We’re going to be as due diligent as we can. You can hand it in early, but you still might not get an answer until down the line. It’s just more important on our end that we’re crystal clear with the waiver." Last season, Garcia appeared in 16 games for the Tar Heels where he averaged nine points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

High praise for Pharrel Payne: