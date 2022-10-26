The Big Ten conference released their updated 2023 schedules on Wednesday afternoon and the Minnesota Golden Gophers are set to open up next season on Thursday, August 31 at home against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

After their matchup with Northwestern, the Gophers will take on Eastern Michigan at home before two straight road games against the ACC's North Carolina Tar Heels (Sep. 16) and a Big Ten West matchup against Northwestern (Sep. 23). They'll return home to wrap up September for a date with the Lousiana-Monroe Rajun Cajuns (Sep. 30) before starting October off with a home game against the Michigan Wolverines (Oct. 7).

The Gophers will see have their bye week the week of October 14 before traveling to Iowa City to take on the Hawkeyes. They'll return home for two weeks against Michigan State on Oct. 28 and Illinois on Nov. 4 before taking on Purdue (Nov. 11) and Ohio State (No. 18) on the road. They of course will return home for their Nov. 25 matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers in the battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe.