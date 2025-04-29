Big Ten Releases Minnesota's 2025-26 Conference Home/Away Opponents

The Minnesota men's basketball 2025-26 schedule has become a little bit clearer. While the exact dates for games have yet to be determined, the Big Ten released the Gophers' home/away opponents.

The 2025-26 season will be the first for the Gophers' new head coach, Niko Medved, and his staff. In his inaugural season with the program, the Gophers will have seven opponents that face only at Williasm Arena and seven opponents that they will face only on the road. There will also be three opponents that they face twice, both at home and both away from the Twin Cities.