Big Ten Releases Minnesota's 2025-26 Conference Home/Away Opponents

The Minnesota men's basketball 2025-26 schedule has become a little bit clearer. While the exact dates for games have yet to be determined, the Big Ten released the Gophers' home/away opponents.
The 2025-26 season will be the first for the Gophers' new head coach, Niko Medved, and his staff. In his inaugural season with the program, the Gophers will have seven opponents that face only at Williasm Arena and seven opponents that they will face only on the road. There will also be three opponents that they face twice, both at home and both away from the Twin Cities.
At home, the Gophers will host the Iowa Hawkeyes, Maryland Terrapins, Michigan State Spartans, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, UCLA Bruins, and USC Trojans.
On the road, they'll travel to face the Illinois Fighting Illini, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany ions, Penn State Nittany Lions, Washington Huskies, and Oregon Ducks.
They'll have home-and-away series with the Indiana Hoosiers, Nebraska Wildcats, and Wisconsin Badgers.
During the 2024-25 season, the Golden Gophers were 15-17 overall, including 7-13 in conference play under head coach Ben Williams. Following the conclusion of the Gophers' 2024-25 season, Ben Williams was fired by the university before Niko Medved was officially hired on March 24.
The Gophers currently have 10 players on their roster for the 2025-26 season, including seven incoming transfers.
