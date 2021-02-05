TheGopherReport - Big Ten Snapshot: Top Rated Signees For Each Team

Big Ten Snapshot: Top Rated Signees For Each Team
Signing Day is officially behind us, and all teams have finalized their 2021 classes.
It was a successful signing day for the Big Ten as a conference, with 6 teams finishing in the top 25 according to Rivals.com and 10 in the top 40.
Below, we take a look at each team's top four 2021 signees.
PURDUE
BIG TEN RANKING: 14
NATIONAL RANKING: 75
ILLINOIS
BIG TEN RANKING: 13
NATIONAL RANKING: 72
OHIO STATE
BIG TEN RANKING: 1
NATIONAL RANKING: 2
NORTHWESTERN
BIG TEN RANKING: 11
NATIONAL RANKING: 53
INDIANA
BIG TEN RANKING: 13
NATIONAL RANKING: 62
MINNESOTA
BIG TEN RANKING: 10
NATIONAL RANKING: 39
PENN STATE
BIG TEN RANKING: 7
NATIONAL RANKING: 26
IOWA
BIG TEN RANKING: 6
NATIONAL RANKING: 24
MICHIGAN
BIG TEN RANKING: 2
NATIONAL RANKING: 9
MARYLAND
BIG TEN RANKING: 5
NATIONAL RANKING: 20
NEBRASKA
BIG TEN RANKING: 4
NATIONAL RANKING: 19
MICHIGAN STATE
BIG TEN RANKING: 9
NATIONAL RANKING: 38
WISCONSIN
BIG TEN RANKING: 3
NATIONAL RANKING: 14
