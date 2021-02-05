 TheGopherReport - Big Ten Snapshot: Top Rated Signees For Each Team
Big Ten Snapshot: Top Rated Signees For Each Team

Signing Day is officially behind us, and all teams have finalized their 2021 classes.

It was a successful signing day for the Big Ten as a conference, with 6 teams finishing in the top 25 according to Rivals.com and 10 in the top 40.

Below, we take a look at each team's top four 2021 signees.

PURDUE

BIG TEN RANKING: 14

NATIONAL RANKING: 75

ILLINOIS

BIG TEN RANKING: 13

NATIONAL RANKING: 72

OHIO STATE

BIG TEN RANKING: 1

NATIONAL RANKING: 2

NORTHWESTERN

BIG TEN RANKING: 11

NATIONAL RANKING: 53

INDIANA

BIG TEN RANKING: 13

NATIONAL RANKING: 62

MINNESOTA

BIG TEN RANKING: 10

NATIONAL RANKING: 39

PENN STATE

BIG TEN RANKING: 7

NATIONAL RANKING: 26

IOWA

BIG TEN RANKING: 6

NATIONAL RANKING: 24

MICHIGAN

BIG TEN RANKING: 2

NATIONAL RANKING: 9

MARYLAND

BIG TEN RANKING: 5

NATIONAL RANKING: 20

NEBRASKA

BIG TEN RANKING: 4

NATIONAL RANKING: 19

MICHIGAN STATE

BIG TEN RANKING: 9

NATIONAL RANKING: 38

WISCONSIN

BIG TEN RANKING: 3

NATIONAL RANKING: 14

