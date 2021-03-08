Big Ten Tournament field set
The Big Ten Tournament field is set after the conclusion of Sunday's set of games.
Minnesota (13-14, 6-14 Big Ten) finished 13th in the regular-season standings and will be 13th seed in the conference tournament.
They'll be matched up against 12th-seeded Northwestern in the first of two opening round games in Indianapolis on Wednesday.
The Wildcats recently defeated the Gophers at Williams Arena on February 25th by a final score of 67-59.
With the Gophers on a current seven-game losing streak, the focus is now primarily on the hot-seat job status of head coach Richard Pitino rather than a potential post-season run.
First Round (Wednesday, March 10th)
Game 1: No. 13 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Northwestern, 5:30 p.m.
Game 2: No. 14 Nebraska vs. No. 11 Penn State, approx. 8 p.m.
Second Round (Thursday, March 11th)
Game 3: No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Maryland, 10:30 a.m.
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 Ohio State, approx. 1 p.m.
Game 5: No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 7 Rutgers, 5:30 p.m.
Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 6 Wisconsin, approx. 8 p.m.
Third Round (Friday, March 12th)
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 1 Michigan, 10:30 a.m.
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 4 Purdue, approx. 1 p.m.
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. No. 2 Illinois, 5:30 p.m.
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. No. 3 Iowa, approx. 8 p.m.
Semifinals (Saturday, March 13th)
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 12 p.m.
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, approx. 2:30 p.m.
Finals (Sunday, March 14th)
Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 2:30 p.m.
2021 Regular Season Big Ten Standings
Michigan (14-3 Big Ten)
Illinois (16-4)
Iowa (14-6)
Purdue (13-6)
Ohio State (12-8)
Wisconsin (10-10)
Rutgers (10-10)
Michigan State (9-11)
Maryland (9-11)
Indiana (7-12)
Penn State (7-12)
Northwestern (6-13)
Minnesota (6-14)
Nebraska (3-16)
