The Big Ten Tournament field is set after the conclusion of Sunday's set of games.

Minnesota (13-14, 6-14 Big Ten) finished 13th in the regular-season standings and will be 13th seed in the conference tournament.

They'll be matched up against 12th-seeded Northwestern in the first of two opening round games in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

The Wildcats recently defeated the Gophers at Williams Arena on February 25th by a final score of 67-59.

With the Gophers on a current seven-game losing streak, the focus is now primarily on the hot-seat job status of head coach Richard Pitino rather than a potential post-season run.