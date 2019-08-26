News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-26 11:57:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Billie Roberts keeping up contact with Big Ten schools

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
@JoshHelmholdt
Recruiting Analyst

KENTWOOD, Mich. - It was a quiet off-season for Muskegon, Mich., defensive end Billie Roberts, but the three-star prospect has been keeping in contact with several Power Five programs, most from th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}