Bixby, Heyer make initial 2022 Rivals250 rankings
Rivals.com released their initial 2022 Rivals250 rankings on Tuesday, which featured the Gophers newest commitment and their top in-state target.
The Gopher Report breaks it down:
- Bixby checks in at No. 244 in the rankings. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound prospect committed to the Gophers on August 13th over the likes of Michigan State, Penn State, Arkansas, and others.
- Heyer comes in at No. 143 in the initial rankings. He's visited Minnesota three times over the last year and is one of the Gophers' top-priority targets in the 2022 class. The four-star prospect also has offers from Iowa State, Arizona State, Nebraska, Kansas State, Missouri, and others.
