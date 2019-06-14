The University of Minnesota Board of Regents voted unanimously to approve the sale of beer and wine at multiple Twin Cities campus athletic competition venues today for Minnesota home games.

Starting with the upcoming seasons fans in all seating areas will be able to purchase beer and wine at 3M Arena at Mariucci for hockey games and Williams Arena for basketball games. In addition, those with Maturi Pavilion clubroom access for volleyball and wrestling will also now be able to purchase beer and wine.

"We are appreciative of the Board in approving this measure," said Athletics Director Mark Coyle. "Our No. 1 goal will always remain to provide a safe and fan-friendly environment, but we also need to continue to be competitive in the amenities we offer our fans."

The addition of beer and wine sales at these select venues is the latest example of how the athletic department has continued to expand offerings to fans.

Minnesota introduced a lower season-ticket price for men's hockey and men's basketball earlier this year, making these sports even more affordable to fans. The Gophers also recently installed air conditioning in Maturi Pavilion and upgraded the lighting systems in both Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion.

Two years ago, Minnesota launched the highly successful Gopher Loyalty Program. The first-of-its kind platform has featured more than 180 events and experiences each year and has made Gopher student-athletes and coaches more accessible to season-ticket holders than ever before.

In addition, Coyle and his staff created Minnesota's first-ever Fan Advisory Board in 2017. The group meets quarterly to discuss everything from parking and concessions, to social media engagement and media coverage, to completely new ideas for the department to improve how it invests in Gopher fans.