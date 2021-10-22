GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Minnesota has already earned one commitment from Bolles High School in Jack Pyburn, and are now working on recruiting his teammate Hayden Schwartz after he recently reopened his recruitment, backing off of a three month pledge from Nebraska.

The Gophers aren't the only ones, however. Schwartz currently holds over 30 offers from the likes of Minnesota, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, NC State, Penn State, Stanford, and many more.

Because of that volume it is going to be a much slower process this time around for Schwartz, he tells The Gopher Report.

"I am going to take my time and be patient with things," Schwartz said. "I really want to try to go to a couple games, and I have two officials left too so we will see about those. I haven't finalized anything, but I definitely want to go see some teams. I am just going to be patient and see what happens."

Of those 30+ offers, Schwartz says that nearly all of them, as well as some new schools have already been in touch.