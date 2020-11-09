TheGopherReport - Both Gach granted immediate eligibility

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota transfer guard Both Gach (pronounced BOOTH GOTCH) has been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA, head coach Richard Pitino announced Monday.

The Austin, Minn., native joined the Maroon and Gold this summer after playing two seasons at the University of Utah. Gach will be able to play for the Gophers right away and will have two years of on-court eligibility.

"We are grateful the NCAA made the right decision in granting Both immediate eligibility," Pitino said. "We are also thankful for the hard work our compliance office did in putting together this waiver.

"Both will make an immediate impact on the court and in our locker room. He can play three positions; his versatility will certainly improve our backcourt."

Gach is coming off a standout sophomore season with the Utes, in which he ranked second on the team scoring 10.7 points per game while adding 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per outing. He started 25 games, recording double-figure scoring in 12 of those. He shot nearly 40 percent from the field and better than 77 percent from the free throw line.

In his freshman season in Salt Lake City, Gach averaged 7.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 29 games of action, starting 14 of those. His career best performance came against Pac-12 foe Colorado, scoring 28 points, five rebounds and four assists in the overtime win over the Buffaloes. In the season opener against Mississippi Valley State, he became the third Utah player to record a triple-double (12 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists).

Gach spent one season at Arizona Compass Prep school before beginning his collegiate career, averaging 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists per game. Prior to that, he starred at Austin High School, helping lead them to the 2017 3A state championship and a 29-3 mark in 2016.