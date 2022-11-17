CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Pinstripe Bowl (Dec.29) - Minnesota vs Duke

Palm continues to project the Gophers to take on Duke in the Pinstripe Bowl on December 29. The Blue Devils continue to be impressive in Mike Elko's first season as head coach in Durham.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Pinstripe Bowl (Dec.29) - Minnesota vs Duke

Another Pinstripe Bowl vs Duke projection for the Gophers. As Action Network's Brett McMurphy has penciled them to head to New York once again. Action Network also has the Gophers as an 11-point favorite as of today over the Blue Devils.

ESPN: Music City Bowl (Dec. 31) - Minnesota vs Kentucky / ReliaQuest Bowl (Jan. 2) - Minnesota vs Florida

We have a split decision as Mark Schlabach projects the Gophers to Nashville for the MusicCity Bowl against Kentucky. The Wildcats who had some high expectations entering the season have struggled down the stretch including a shocking loss to Vanderbilt this past weekend. Kyle Bonagura, on the other hand, has the Gophers heading to Tampa to take on Florida in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Athlon Sports (Steve Lassan): Pinstripe Bowl (Dec.29) - Minnesota vs Syracuse

Would you believe that the Gophers have been projected to the Pinstripe Bowl again? This time, the projected opponent is Syracuse, who after starting this season 6-0 has lost four straight games and is having trouble righting the ship.

Sporting News (Bill Bender): Duke's Mayo Bowl (Dec. 30): Minnesota vs Notre Dame

Bender continues to project Minnesota to the Duke Mayo Bowl to take on Notre Dame. After a slow start to the season, the Irish have begun to gain momentum under first-year head coach Marus Freeman and have won four straight.