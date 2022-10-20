But where do experts currently believe the Gophers will be going bowling this postseason? Let's take a look.

After back-to-back losses, Minnesota's once-promising season has taken a bit of a hit. The Gophers will look to bounce back on Saturday evening against a Penn State team that was dominated by Michigan a week ago. It will be a strong opportunity for the Gophers to gain some positive momentum as they enter the second half of the season and one step closer to bowl season.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Pinstripe Bowl (Dec.29) - Minnesota vs Florida State

Palm moves his projection for the Gophers from the Music City Bowl to the Pinstripe Bowl where he has the Gophers taking on the ACC"s Flordia State Seminoles. The Seminoles are off this week after falling to Clemson last weekend 34-28.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Music City Bowl (Dec.29) - Minnesota vs Arkansas

McMurphy moves the Gophers from the Pinstripe Bowl to the Music City Bowl in his latest projection. The Razorbacks are coming off a 52-35 win over BYU.

ESPN: Pinstripe Bowl (Jan.2) - Minnesota vs Notre Dame / Florida State

Two more votes for the Pinstripe Bowl as both ESPN projections have the Gophers headed to New York City. The opponent, however, was not unanimous with one projection for Notre Dame and one projection for Florida State.

Athlon Sports (Steve Lassan): Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 29): Miami vs Minnesota

Another Pinstripe Bowl nod, this one has the Gophers facing another team out of Florida, the Miami Hurricanes who are in their first season under head coach Mario Cristobal.

Sporting News (Bill Bender): Music City Bowl (Dec.29) - Minnesota vs LSU

A second vote for the Music City Bowl for Minnesota but this time against LSU and not Arkansas.