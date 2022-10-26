After a strong 4-0 start, Minnesota has now lost three straight games and is on the heels with a matchup up against fellow 4-3 program Rutgers on Saturday afternoon. With the Gophers trying to get out of their funk, where do experts currently believe the Gophers will be going bowling this postseason? Let's take a look.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Pinstripe Bowl (Dec.29) - Minnesota vs Duke

The latest loss doesn't change Jerry Palm's projection for Minnesota, he continues to believe they'll be New York-bound this postseason. This time to take on the Duke Blue Devils who are putting together a quality season in Mike Elko's first season in Durham.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Pinstripe Bowl (Dec.29) - Minnesota vs Pittsburgh

McMurphy has the Gophers once again headed to the Pinstripe Bowl, this time to take on Pittsburgh. Action Network would have the Gophers as a three-point favorite over the Panthers as of right now.

ESPN: Duke's Mayo Bowl (Dec. 30): Minnesota vs Florida State

Both Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura have Minnesota heading to Charlotte at the end of December to take on the Florida State Seminoles. The Seminoles are 4-3 on the season and like the Gophers have lost three straight games after a hot start to their season.

Athlon Sports (Steve Lassan): Pinstripe Bowl (Dec.29) - Minnesota vs Duke

We have another vote for Minnesota vs Duke at Yankee Stadium at the end of December.

Sporting News (Bill Bender): Duke's Mayo Bowl (Dec. 30): Minnesota vs Florida State

A matchup we saw last week, the Gophers would head to Charlotte to take on Florida State in this matchup.