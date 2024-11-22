Minnesota's Koi Perich is the highest-graded true freshman per PFF

The highest-rated true freshman in all of college football according to Pro Football Focus resides in the Twin Cities. Through the first 12 weeks of the 2024 college football season, Minnesota star safety Koi Perich leads the way nationally.
The former top-100 prospect has flourished in his first season with the Golden Gophers. In 10 games played, the Esko native has recorded 21 tackles including half a tackle for loss. He also has five interceptions and one forced fumble.
Perich's overall grade this fall of 84.9 narrowly beats out Ohio State star freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith's 84.3 grade. Smith this season has arguably been the best wide receiver in all of college football with 49 receptions for 865 yards and nine touchdowns.
During a three-week span this season, Perich recorded four interceptions, including two game-sealing interceptions against USC and UCLA. Both interceptions came on the Trojans' and Bruins' final drives of the game in the red zone.
Perich has impacted the Gophers beyond just his defensive playmaking abilities. He also had 225 kick return yards and 168 punt return yards this season.
According to Pro Football Focus, Perich's overall defensive grade of 84.9 ranks 12th nationally among players with at least 200 snaps played this season. His five interceptions this season is tied for the nation's lead among safeties, holding the honor with UNLV's Jalen Catalon.
