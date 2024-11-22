Minnesota's Koi Perich is the highest-graded true freshman per PFF

The highest-rated true freshman in all of college football according to Pro Football Focus resides in the Twin Cities. Through the first 12 weeks of the 2024 college football season, Minnesota star safety Koi Perich leads the way nationally.

The former top-100 prospect has flourished in his first season with the Golden Gophers. In 10 games played, the Esko native has recorded 21 tackles including half a tackle for loss. He also has five interceptions and one forced fumble.

Perich's overall grade this fall of 84.9 narrowly beats out Ohio State star freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith's 84.3 grade. Smith this season has arguably been the best wide receiver in all of college football with 49 receptions for 865 yards and nine touchdowns.