But where do experts currently believe the Gophers will be going bowling this postseason? Let's take a look.

The good news is the Gophers' will have their fate back in their hands this weekend as they take on the top-25 Illinois Fighting Illini.

On their bye week for the 2022 season, Minnesota this past weekend did not get the opportunity to improve their bowl stock this season. Instead, the Gophers' fate for this week was in the hands of other Big Ten teams and programs across the country.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Music City Bowl (Dec.31) - Minnesota vs Arkansas

Jerry Palm has the Golden Gophers set to face Arkansas who was one of the hottest teams in the media side of things coming into the season but has suffered back-to-back losses. This would be an intriguing matchup and game for the Gophers.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Pinstripe Bowl (Dec.29) - Minnesota vs Florida State

A new projection for the Gophers from McMurphy as he has the Gophers headed to New York City to take on the Florida State Seminoles in the Pinstripe Bowl. For what it's worth, the Seminoles would be a 1.5-point favorite right now.

ESPN: Citrus Bowl (Jan.2) - Minnesota vs Ole Miss

Both Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach still have the Gophers headed to Orlando this postseason to take on Ole Miss in the Citrus Bowl. The Rebels are off to a 6-0 start so it will be worth watching if they continue to move up in bowl projections.

Athlon Sports (Steve Lassan): Citrus Bowl (Jan. 2) - Minnesota vs Ole Miss

Athlon Sports also is sticking with the Gophers against Ole Miss in the Citrus Bowl.

Sporting News (Bill Bender): Music City Bowl (Dec.29) - Minnesota vs LSU

Another vote for the Music City Bowl for Minnesota but this time against LSU and not Arkansas. The Tigers are 4-2 this season under Brian Kelly in his first season in Baton Rouge.