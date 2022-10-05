Minnesota suffered their first setback of the season last weekend against Purdue but still has the chance to put together a strong season in 2022. Previous bowl projections had the Gophers playing in some intriguing matchups, but where do experts think the program is headed this postseason after their first loss? Let's take a look.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Citrus Bowl (Jan.2) - Minnesota vs Ole Miss

Despite the loss, Jerry Palm believes the Gophers' can still be headed to a historical bowl game in the form of the Citrus Bowl. He has the Gophers matching up against the SEC's Ole Miss Rebels.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Music City Bowl (Jan. 2) - Minnesota vs Florida

Does a trip to Nashville interest you? That's where Brett McCmurphy of Action Network has the Gophers heading this December for a matchup with the Florida Gators. The potential matchup currently has the Gophers as a 1-point favorite over the Gators.

ESPN: Citrus Bowl (Jan.2) - Minnesota vs Ole Miss

Two more votes for Minnesota to the Citrus Bowl to take on the Rebels. The two programs haven't met since 1932 when the Gophers' then-under head coach Bernie Bierman defeated the Ed Walker-led Rebels 26-0.

Sports Illustrated (Richard Johnson): Music City Bowl (Dec. 31) - Minnesota vs Ole Miss

Another Minnesota vs Ole Miss matchup, this time in Music City Bowl.

Athlon Sports (Steve Lassan): Citrus Bowl (Jan. 2) - Minnesota vs Ole Miss

Put another checkmark for a Citrus Bowl trip and matchup against Ole Miss.

Sporting News (Bill Bender): Pinstripe Bowl (Dec.29) - Minnesota vs Pitt

Bill Bender of Sporting News appears to have penalized the Gophers the most for their loss to Purdue knocking them down to the Pinstripe Bowl to face Pittsburgh. While it would be an interesting matchup, the Pinstripe Bowl is understandably a hard bowl game to get excited for. Who does Bender have going to the Citrus Bowl by chance? Illinois.