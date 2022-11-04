CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Pinstripe Bowl (Dec.29) - Minnesota vs Duke

Jerry Palm continues to project the Gophers to play in New York City this February against the Duke Blue Devils. Duke is putting together a quality season under first-year head coach Mike Elko who was hired this offseason after David Cutcliffe was fired.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Pinstripe Bowl (Dec.29) - Minnesota vs Florida State

McMurphy for the Action Network also has the Gophers going to the Pinstripe Bowl, this time to take on the Florida State Seminoles. The Seminoles are 5-3 on the season including 3-3 in ACC as they're in Mike Norvell's third season.

ESPN: Duke's Mayo Bowl (Dec. 30): Minnesota vs Florida State / Music City Bowl (Dec. 31): Minnesota vs Arkansas

We've got a split decision as Kyle Bonagura is sending Minnesota to the Music City Bowl against Arkansas while Mark Schlabach has them going to Charlotte for the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Athlon Sports (Steve Lassan): Pinstripe Bowl (Dec.29) - Minnesota vs Duke

We have another vote for Minnesota vs Duke at Yankee Stadium at the end of December.

Sporting News (Bill Bender): Duke's Mayo Bowl (Dec. 30): Minnesota vs Duke

Also one last vote for Duke's Mayo Bowl from Bill Bender of Sporting News, once against the Blue Devils.