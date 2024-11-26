Bowl projections for Minnesota following loss to Penn State

(Photo by Nov 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Elijah Spencer (11) runs after a catch against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

The Minnesota Golden Gophers fell to 6-5 on Saturday afternoon after finding themselves falling just short of upsetting No. 4 Penn State at Huntington Bank Stadium in a 26-25 final. The loss is the Gophers' second straight after winning four straight games against USC, UCLA, Maryland, and Illinois. With one week to go in the regular season, here is where the Gophers are projected to go bowling this postseason.

ACTION NETWORK: First Responders Bowl vs West Virginia

Action Network has the Gophers heading to Dallas to take on Boston College in the First Responder Bowl on January 3. The Eagles are 6-5 this season including 3-4 in ACC play under head coach Bill O'Brien who is in his first season on Chestnut Hill. The Gophers and Eagles have not previously met on the gridiron.



ATHLON SPORTS: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs Georgia Tech

Athlon Sports has the Gophers facing Georgia Tech in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte. The Gophers and Yellow Jackets have only met once, doing so in the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl, a 34-10 win for Minnesota. The Yellow Jackets are 7-4 this season in the second full season under head coach Brent Key. The Jackets will have a matchup with top-10 ranked Georgia this weekend.

CBS Sports: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs Duke

CBS Sports is another vote in for Duke Mayo's Bowl this time a matchup set with the Duke Blue Devils. The Golden Gophers and Blue Devils have never met despite both programs being around since the 1880s. The Blue Devils in their first season under head coach Manny Diaz are 8-3.

ESPN (Bonagura): TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs South Carolina

Bonagura has Minnesota projected for their first-ever matchup against South Carolina in the Music City Bowl. The Gamecocks this season are 8-3 under head coach Shane Beamer and are one of the hottest teams in the SEC with five straight wins. They'll look to finish their regular season off on a high note against Clemson.

ESPN (Schlabach): Pinstripe Bowl vs Syracuse

Schlabach has the Golden Gophers heading back to the Pinstripe Bowl to face Syracuse. The two programs most recently met in 2022 in the Pinstripe Bowl, a 28-20 win for the Gophers. All time, the two sides have met six times, all coming since 1995. Minnesota has won four of six matchups. The Orange in their first season under head coach Fran Brown are 8-3.