Premium content
Premium content
Premium content
Published Oct 18, 2024
Bowl Projections: Where will the Gophers go bowling in 2024?
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
The Minnesota Golden Gophers after their week seven win over UCLA are now 4-3 on the season and are two wins away from the opportunity to go bowling for the sixth time in the P.J. Fleck era and for the fourth consecutive season.

With five games remaining in their 2024 schedule, ESPN's FPI gives Minnesota a 73.9% chance to achieve six wins this season. The Gophers remaining schedule consists of Maryland, Illinois, Rutgers, Penn State, and Wisconsin.

After rarely being included over the first seven weeks of bowl projections, the Gophers finally broke through this week appearing in several projections. Here's where different outlets have the Gophers headed this postseason.

ACTION NETWORK: Detroit Bowl vs Toledo

The Action Network has Minnesota headed back to Detroit for the bowl game formerly known as the Quick Lane Bowl. The Gophers have played in the Detroit Bowl three times since 2015, including last year. It seems likely that if the Gophers are bowl eligible this season, the Quick Lane Bowl might look to feature a different program instead of getting a repeat of Minnesota.

ESPN: Birmingham Bowl vs South Carolina / SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs UCF

ESPN's Bonagura and Schlabach are back for another year of bowl projections. Bonagura has the Gophers headed to Alabama for the Birmingham Bowl to take on the SEC's South Carolina Gamecocks while Schlabach as them headed to Dallas, Texas to take on UCF in the SERVPRO FIrst Responder Bowl.

The Athletic: Gasparilla Bowl vs South Carolina

The Atheltic's Scott Dochterman and Stewart Mandel have the Gophers heading to Tampa, Florida for the Gasparilla Bowl to face South Carolina. Usually, the Gasparilla Bowl is an ACC/SEC bowl game but in this case, the Gophers are getting the nod.

