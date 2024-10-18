Bowl Projections: Where will the Gophers go bowling in 2024?

The Minnesota Golden Gophers after their week seven win over UCLA are now 4-3 on the season and are two wins away from the opportunity to go bowling for the sixth time in the P.J. Fleck era and for the fourth consecutive season.

With five games remaining in their 2024 schedule, ESPN's FPI gives Minnesota a 73.9% chance to achieve six wins this season. The Gophers remaining schedule consists of Maryland, Illinois, Rutgers, Penn State, and Wisconsin.

After rarely being included over the first seven weeks of bowl projections, the Gophers finally broke through this week appearing in several projections. Here's where different outlets have the Gophers headed this postseason.