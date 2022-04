Boye Mafe drafted by the Seattle Seahawks at pick No. 40

Former Minnesota defensive end Boye Mafe has been drafted by the Seattle Seahawks with the 40th overall pick of the second round in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday.

Career Highlights: Played in 42 games; made 87 tackles; tallied 19.5 tackles for loss; 15 sacks (9th in program history); forced three fumbles; broke up three passes

2021 Season: Started nine of 13 games; made 34 tackles (26 solo) and led team in tackles for loss (10) and sacks (7); forced one fumble; All-Big Ten Second Team; 2022 Senior Bowl National Team Player of the Game