Braeden Carrington all set for an official with Minnesota
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Minnesota got local Park Center (Minn.) guard Braeden Carrington on campus in June for an unofficial visit, now the sharp-shooter has an official visit lined up with the Gophers from August 2nd-4th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news