Braeden Carrington helps lead Park Center to Class 4A state title

The 6-foot-3 guard finished with six points in Saturday's championship game and was named to the Class 4A All-State Tournament Team.

It was a perfect ending for Minnesota signee Braeden Carrington and his Park Center team on Saturday as they defeated Wayzata 58-53 to claim their first Class 4A state championship inside Williams Arena, Carrington's future home.

Carrington also played a crucial part in the Pirates' 74-60 semifinal win over Andover last Tuesday at the Target Center, finishing with 16 points and eight assists.

Park Center finished the season with a 31-1 record. Their only loss came at the hands of Totino-Grace back on January 21st by a final score of 64-61. However, Park Center extracted revenge in their February 18th rematch, defeating Totino-Grace 87-57 behind a 23-point effort from Carrington.

During his senior season, Carrington led the Pirates averaging 18 points per game while shooting 50% from the field.

Carrington is part of a Gophers 2022 class that also includes two other in-state signees in Pharrel Payne out of Park Senior (Minn.) and Joshua Ola-Joseph, who is originally from Osseo (Minn.) but played his senior season at Arizona Compass Prep.

The Gophers also have a commitment from Colony (Calif.) guard Jaden Henley, who should sign in the spring.