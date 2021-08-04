Braeden Carrington is Minnesota's first 2022 commitment

His verbal pledge came on the heels of an official visit with Gophers head coach Ben Johnson and his staff that started on August 2nd.

Interest in Carrington started early and the 6-foot-3 guard took an unofficial to Minnesota in June and followed that up with his official visit earlier this week.

"I talk to at least one of the coaches pretty much everyday," Carrington told TGR in July at the UAA Finals in Indianapolis playing for Grassroots Sizzle. "They are always texting me and staying in communication whether it's the head coach or one of the assistants. They keep up with me every week for sure."

The thing that excites the Gophers' coaching staff the most about the in-state product is his ability to score within their new system.

"They said they really love how I can shoot the ball. Also, my ability to create my own shot and come off screens. They said the new offense they are trying to build at Minnesota that my game-style fits that so it sounds like a good situation for me. I definitely like the fast-paced game and getting up and down is what I like to do."

Carrington is a significant in-state get for Ben Johnson and his staff as they continue to pursue other notable in-state prospects like Pharrel Payne and Trejuan Holloman.