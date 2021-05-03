Minnesota senior forward Brandon Johnson became the latest Gopher to enter his name into the transfer portal on Sunday evening.

In his lone year for the Gophers, Johnson averaged 8.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while earning 24 starts and playing in 28 games.

Johnson started his collegiate career at Western Michigan, where he played his previous three seasons before transferring to Minnesota.

He was a third-team, all-MAC performer during the 2019-20 season and was a 1,000 point scorer for the Broncos during his time there.

With Johnson's departure, that leaves Both Gach and Isaiah Ihnen as the only holdovers from last year's team that went 14-15 in Richard Pitino's final season in charge.

New head coach Ben Johnson has brought in six transfer additions to revamp the Gophers roster so far. They include Jamison Battle (George Washington), Luke Loewe (William & Mary), E.J. Stephens (Lafayette), Sean Sutherlin (New Hampshire), Parker Fox (Northern State), and Payton Willis (Charleston).

Treyton Thompson, the Gophers 2021 signee, will also join the team this summer.