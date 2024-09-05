On Wednesday, Minnesota starting quarterback Max Brosmer met with the Minnesota media to discuss last week's performance against North Carolina while also looking ahead to this weekend's matchup against Rhode Island.





Brosmer is no stranger to Rhode Island, previously playing for the Rams during his time at the University of New Hampshire including a terrific performance in a 34-28 overtime loss last fall. In that game, Brosmer completed 41-of-60 passing attempts for 430 yards while also rushing for 31 yards in a game in which he had three total touchdowns. Unfortunately for New Hampshire and Brosmer, it wouldn't be enough in a 34-28 overtime loss.

For a lot of FBS level players, FCS opponents may not necessarily draw the respect that other FBS opponents do. But as a former FCS quarterback himself, it's clear that Brosmer has a ton of respect for the Rams and their program.





"You know they've always been a hard nosed, gritty football team, that's the definition of the CAA," Brosmer remarked about the Rams. "Rhode Island has been a team that's been defined as hard nosed and gritty for however long I've been playing them for."

Despite the unsatisfactory result for New Hampshire last fall, the Gophers offense and Brosmer have been taking a look back at that matchup and what was successful for the Wildcats as they prepare for Saturday.





"They lost a few guys but you know for the most part they're playing the same stuff as they did last year," Brosmer said about what he's seen on film. "It's funny going back to watch from when I was playing them last year and that's what we're using to game plan now and watch last year's film and watch the games I've watched three or four times already because that's what I did to prepare last year," he said. "So it's cool going back to the drawing board and you know finding the little tweaks that we can change and utilize for this offense and I'm really excited to see it out."





Brosmer has also enjoyed working with co-offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr in these first few weeks gameplanning for North Carolina and now Rhode Island.

"I think he's brought out new things that you know, maybe, I didn't think about as much last year," Brosmer said. " I think it's really cool how he game plans and our conversations throughout the week."





Despite a poor performance against North Carolina last week for the offense, totaling just 244 total yards of offense and 17 points, Brosmer still has plenty of faith in the Gophers potential on offense heading into week two.





"I think ultimately as an offense we've fully put our trust into Coach Harbaugh and his offensive staff," Brosmer said. "Whatever he's calling this game, is ultimately what we're going to do and we're going to put our full faith and trust into him. I'm excited, I think he's got some good stuff going and I'm excited to see our players play."





There are also some clear goals that Brosmer has for the offense and himself heading into this week.





"As a unit, starting fast. I think the offense, it took a little bit for us to get in the groove. I think that's really important as an offense and as a team to start fast," he said. "Also I think taking you know what the defense gives you. I think, the quarterback position specifically, knowing your opponent going into game one and going into every single game. You take what they give you, don't try to do too much, play your game, and trust your players."





The Gophers offense will look to get going early on Saturday in what will be an early kick with kickoff between the Gophers and Rams scheduled for 11:00 a.m. local time. The game will be televised nationally on Peacock.



