Minnesota may have answered its need for depth at the point guard spot on Thursday evening, when Bryan " B.J." Greenlee, committed to the Gophers.

His pledge was somewhat of a surprise. There had not been much talk around him and Minnesota either through the media or from the Gophers' coaching staff.

Greenlee had offers from Iowa, Loyola (MD), Florida Atlantic, Old Dominion, Townson, Stetson, Arkansas State, Yale, Morehead State, Boston University, and Old Dominion.

He took unofficial visits to both Iowa and Arkansas State.