Bryan Greenlee commits to Minnesota
Minnesota may have answered its need for depth at the point guard spot on Thursday evening, when Bryan " B.J." Greenlee, committed to the Gophers.
His pledge was somewhat of a surprise. There had not been much talk around him and Minnesota either through the media or from the Gophers' coaching staff.
Greenlee had offers from Iowa, Loyola (MD), Florida Atlantic, Old Dominion, Townson, Stetson, Arkansas State, Yale, Morehead State, Boston University, and Old Dominion.
He took unofficial visits to both Iowa and Arkansas State.
Greenlee led the Rock School to a State Championship in both 2018 and 2019. He was named Most Valuable Player of the State Tournament last year.
On the AAU Circuit, he played for Team Knight of the Adidas Gauntlet. He averaged 7.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists last summer.
Greenlee should help in the ball handling role behind the starting point guard, Marcus Carr.