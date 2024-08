As we hit the halfway mark, Gophers Nation takes a look at Minnesota's individual position groups and offers a stock report; choosing to either "buy, hold, or sell'' the position group heading into the season.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers' season opener against North Carolina is just 15 days away, meaning the Gophers are officially halfway through fall camp.

BUY - If we choose to 'buy' a group, we're raising our expectations for the group heading into the season.

HOLD - If we choose to 'hold' a group, we're currently unsure about how we feel regarding the position overall and will need more time this fall camp to get a better evaluation.

SELL - If we choose to 'sell' a group, it doesn't mean we believe it's a bad position group but that we're overall, having lower expectations regarding the position heading into the season.