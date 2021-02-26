Buy or Sell: Minnesota's 2022 class will be ranked higher than 2021
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
In February, Minnesota signed their highest-ranked recruiting class in the Rivals.com era, coming in at 39th nationally. The class featured 17 total signees including one 5.8, four-star in Steven O...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news