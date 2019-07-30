News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-30 22:29:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Camp Preview: Offensive Line

Alex Carlson • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer

Last year's offensive line returns three starters again in 2019 in Blaise Andries, Conner Olson, and Daniel Fa'lele. After losing seniors Jared Weyler and Donnell Greene, Minnesota will look to get...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}