Minnesota's season came to an end on Thursday after a 79-75 loss to No. 5 seed Ohio State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.

From the get-go, Ohio State brought the energy and jumped out to an early 13-0 lead before Minnesota finally took the lid off the rim with a Both Gach jumper at the 13:05 mark to stop the bleeding.

The Gophers got it together, creeping to within 21-17 after a Marcus Carr step-back three and a Sam Freeman tip-in with 5:05 remaining in the first half.

The Buckeyes responded with an 11-2 run and went into the half with a 39-27 advantage.

Minnesota was able to get back within striking distance in the second half after a Tre Williams three-pointer cut the deficit to 53-49 with 7:38 remaining.

The Buckeyes countered with a 9-1 run and eventually stretched their lead to a 70-56 advantage after a Duane Washington, Jr. jumper with 3:24 remaining.

The Gophers wouldn't tap out that easy, a Tre Williams jumper with 2:12 remaining ignited a furious final that saw Minnesota cut their deficit to 75-74 after a Marcus Carr three-pointer with 35 seconds remaining.

Clutch free throws in the final seconds from EJ Liddell and Duane Washington, Jr. helped secure a 79-75 win for the Buckeyes

Minnesota was led by Marcus Carr with 24 points, four assists, and four rebounds. Jamal Mashburn, Jr. added 18 points while Tre Williams chipped in with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Ohio State had five players in double-figures led by Duane Washington, Jr. and Justice Sueing with 16 a piece. E.J. Liddell had 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

The Gophers finish the season with a 14-15 record.