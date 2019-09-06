News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-06 10:16:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Casey Collier talks summer, Minnesota commitment

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Minnesota got involved with Barbers Hill (Tex.) offensive tackle Casey Collier at the beginning of the year and got a verbal commitment the 6-foot-7, 295-pound prospect after a March visit."When I ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}