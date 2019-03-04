Minnesota linebacker Blake Cashman participated in the 2019 NFL Combine and posted some of the best results for a linebacker.

Cashman tied for third among linebackers in the broad jump (124.0), was fourth in the 40-yard-dash (4.50) and 20-yard shuttle (4.12), tied for fifth in the vertical jump (37.5) and tied for seventh in the 3-cone drill (6.95).

Cashman played in 48 career games for Minnesota and totaled 183 tackles, which included 31 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. He started his career as a walk-on, but then received a scholarship from head coach P.J. Fleck prior to his junior season. In 2018, he led the Gophers with 104 tackles, made 15 tackles for loss, broke up five passes, forced one fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

The 2019 NFL Draft will be held April 25-27 in Nashville, Tenn. The last Gopher linebacker to be drafted was De'Vondre Campbell, who was selected in the fourth round at No. 115 by Atlanta in the 2016 NFL Draft. Campbell has played in 43 career games for the Falcons and has totaled 234 tackles, 11 pass breakups, 3.5 sacks and one interception.