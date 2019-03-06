Catching up with Sammie Freeman
The last time The Gopher Report spoke with Sammie Freeman was over the New Years Day holidays. Minnesota assistant coach, Ed Conroy, had come to see him at the Whataburger Tournament. "It was cool ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news