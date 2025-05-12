Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 12, 2025
Cedric Tomes Opens Up on His Decision to Stay Home and Commit to Minnesota
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

Over the weekend, Niko Medved and the Minnesota men's basketball program got their 2026 recruiting class started with East Ridge (MN) point guard Cedric Tomes making his decision to stay home and be a Gopher.

Tomes, who averaged 27.0 points per game as a junior, committed to the Golden Gophers over offers from Bryant, Drake, Iowa State, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma, and Saint Louis. For Tomes, committing to the Golden Gophers was a dream come true.

On Sunday, Gophers Nation was able to briefly catch up with Tomes to discuss that and more on his decision.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In