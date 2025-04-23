Central Arkansas C/F Nehemiah Turner commits to Minnesota

The Florida native comes to the Gophers after one season with Central Arkansas, where he averaged 8.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers' men's basketball team has landed another transfer big man. On Wednesday, Central Arkansas standout Nehemiah Turner announced his decision to commit to the program.

Turner will bring tremendous size to the Gophers' lineup, standing tall at 6-foot-10 and 265 pounds.

The best game of Turner's freshman season was a 37-point, 11-rebound performance against Stetson in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament in March. He had two additional 20+ point performances this past season.

He was especially strong from the start of February till the end of the Central Arkansas season, averaging 18.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in his final 10 games while shooting 56.9% from the field.

Turner is now the 10th man on Minnesota's roster for the 2025-26 season and, at the moment, is the program's only potential true center. The Gophers have four guards and five forwards/wings occupying the other nine roster spots.

Turner will have three years of eligibility remaining.



