Checking in on the latest stats for Minnesota's 2025 commitments

How have Minnesota's class of 2025 commitments performed in recent weeks? Gophers Nation offers updates on numerous members of the Gophers 2025 recruiting class below.

Kollock continues to put up quality statlines for Laguna Beach on a weekly basis. This past weekend, however, was an up-and-down performance for the four-star quarterback. He completed 21-of-32 passing attempts, a 65.6% completion percentage for 226 yards and one touchdown but did throw two interceptions. This season, he has a 57.9% completion percentage and 11 touchdowns to six interceptions. He has an additional 269 yards and six touchdowns on the ground this season.

Marshall's recruitment has been the spotlight the past few weeks but that hasn't stopped him from performing on the field. For the sixth straight games, Marshall ran for over 100 yards, totaling 132 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries, an average of 7.8 yards per carry.

It's been a strong senior season for the Charter Oaks wide receiver with 39 receptions and 635 yards to go with seven touchdowns. He did have his quitest game of the season this past weekend agaisnt Clarement with one reception for 30-yards.

Martino has 22 receptions for 440 yards and seven touchdowns this season. His last recorded stats came against Bishop Verot on September 27, five receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown.

Begalle is coming off his best game of the season with four receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns against St. Francis. For the season he has recorded 25 receptions for 331 yards and four touchdowns.

It's been a very tough season for Avon as they're now 1-6 but Atewogbola has had a strong season with 32 tackles including 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. Last weekend, he recorded seven tackles in a 45-13 loss.

A two-way standout, Uzoma has 18 receptions for 524 yards and eight toucdhowns this season as a receiver/tight end while recording 12 tackles cinluding four tackles for loss and one sack on defense.

Parrish this season has 12 tackles including two interceptions and three pass deflections.

Grayton has 22 tackles this season but no coverage statistics have been reported.