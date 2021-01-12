Clemson transfer Nyles Pinckney taking advantage of bonus year with Gophers
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
On Monday, Minnesota bolstered their defense by adding a commitment from Clemson defensive tackle transfer Nyles Pinckney.He becomes the fifth transfer addition for the Gophers this offseason - joi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news