Northern Illinois EDGE commit Aaden Aytch Schedules OV to Minnesota

Aytch, who the Golden Gophers offered just last week, will be making his way to Minneapolis for the May 30 weekend. The Gophers view Aytch as a potential rush end at the next level.

Minnesota has scheduled another official visit with an edge defender. Northern Illinois edge commit Aaden Aytch , a 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect out of Jefferson High School in Lafayette, Indiana, has scheduled an official visit to the Twin Cities.

Aytch, who committed to Northern Illinois in mid-April, also picked up another Big Ten offer last week from Purdue. The Golden Gophers and Boilermakers were his first two Power Four offers, joining Ball State, Kent State, and Miami (OH) as programs to extend offers beyond Northern Illinois.

The Gophers have been active when it comes to recruiting edge defenders this offseason, as they now have six official visits with edge defenders scheduled. Other edge defenders that will be making trips to Minneapolis include Anthony Charles (South Fayette - PA), Sarrel Howard (Inglewood - CA), Josiah Anyansi (Murieta Valley - CA), and Julian Manson (West Senior - IA). St. Xavier (OH) standout Aden Reeer also has an official visit scheduled with the Golden Gophers, but committed to Wisconsin on Monday morning and will now likely not make that trip.