Coach Analysis: Austin Booker
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Back on May 30th, Minnesota landed another commitment from one of their top targets in Center Grove (Ind.) defensive end Austin Booker.The three-star prospect chose the Gophers over the likes of Ar...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news