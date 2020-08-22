Coach Analysis: Trey Bixby
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
St. Edward (Oh.) defensive end Trey Bixby jumped onboard with the Gophers earlier this month, becoming the first commitment of the 2022 recruiting class.Bixby chose Minnesota over the likes of Penn...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news