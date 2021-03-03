GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Minnesota picked up a commitment over the weekend from Harrisburg (SD) quarterback Jacob Knuth, who is the third addition in the 2022 class.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound gunslinger quickly locked in his spot less than two weeks after receiving his offer, committing to PJ Fleck and Co over offers from Iowa, Kansas State, Army, Air Force, South Dakota, and South Dakota State.

The Gopher Report spoke with Knuth's head coach, Brandon White, to get some more perspective on the Gophers newest quarterback.