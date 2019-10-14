Mashburn averaged 17.2 points per game on 42.6 precent shooting and an impressive 40.4 percent from 3-point territory. He also shot 74.3 percent from the line. 104 of Mashburn's 256 shot attempts were from behind the arc. He also got to the charity stripe 70 times in 18 games. He also averaged 2.6 points and 0.8 assists per game.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. became the next in a long line for the program that began in 2014. He was a centerpiece of this past season's team that went 10-3 with an ultra-competitive spring schedule, and 13-5 overall including the Peach Jam.

Terrence "Munch" Williams has seen his fair share of players. The PSA Cardinals coach of the EYBL has had a part in the development of notable alumni such as Mo Bamaba, Omary Spellman, Cheick Diallo, Thomas Bryant, Ty Jerome, Chris McCullough, and Cole Anthony just to name a few. In fact, PSA has had 71 players go on to play college ball, and another seven get to the NBA.

Q: Tell us about Jamal from a coach's standpoint.

Williams: "He was a lifesaver. He was low maintenance off the court, and high production on the court. Any time you get those two ingredients together it makes for success for the team and the individual. I think Jamal has always been a worker. That means coming to the gym early for practice and getting shots up, or staying late to work. He's always been a guy that put energy into the game and never cheated it. He is the consummate teammate. Everyone of his teammates resect him. He's an unselfish guy on and off the court. He loves to compete both offensively and defensively, stays within the team structure and does his job, his role, and better everybody else around him. At the end of the day he's a five-star talent in what he brings to the table as a young man and as a player. I think he'll carry the same energy into the next endeavor."

Q: Just from watching him in the gym the last two years and from what you are telling me, it seems that has a strong base that started at home.

Williams: "He family was perfect. They were complete. His dad would stand beside him one-hundred percent of the time whether that was coming to practice just to support him and the other guys. He did a great job of embracing the program from a parent's standpoint. Then the foundation of who he is as a young man that thought things through and didn't make quick decisions on anything that he did. He's compared not just to whatever is going to happen to him on the basketball court, but off the court he's cerebral and is always thinking three steps ahead. So I'm excited about who he is going to become as a man, a black man in America."

Q: I think he is one of the elite shooters in the country.

Williams: "He's not just a shooter, he's a scorer. In the game of basketball you need people who can make shots. He can make shots from all around. He just doesn't have one spot on the court. He'll make floaters. He'll make runners. He'll drive left, drive right, finish through contact. He's a phenomenal three point shooter with range. He's not a guy who has to hug the three-point line. He can shoot it out to the NBA range. He can shoot it off the catch, shoot it off the dribble. He doesn't waste a lot of motion which is good. He doesn't take a long time to get his shot off. He's like an old-school Vinnie Johnson, like a microwave type of guy. He can heat up really quick and score in a bunch of different ways. It's not just like 'I hit a three.' He can come down hit a three one possession, hit a layup one possession, hit a runner, hit a mid-range, then go back to being an elite shooter. It's hard to guard guys than can score from different ways and different angles, and he makes high percentage shots. He hits shots that you know he worked on during the week. So that's the blessing of Jamal. When he shoots at such a high level, he has worked on those shots over and over. He's a worker. He's always prepared for the moment."



Q: Minnesota wants to play him as a point guard. I know he's listed as a shooting guard because he shoots it so well, but I'm sure he'll play some combo guard. But talk about his ability to play the point.

Williams: "I think he has the ability to play all over the court: on the ball, off the ball, he can guard the one, he can guard the two. You talk about positionless basketball, we have three point guards in the backcourt. All three could play on the ball or off the ball at the same time. But they could all do different things. His versatility allows him to stay on the court more. He can play on the ball and facilitate. Jamal is the type of kid that whatever the coach needs, that is what he is going to do. If that means he needs to guard the best perimeter guy, he is going to do that. I think it's good to have a guy that makes winning plays. So when you're trying to figure out what to label him, you can label him a point guard, you can label him a two guard, but he's going to do things that get you the victory, and that's all that matters."

Q: It sounds like he has a lot of leadership ability too.

Williams: "He's a natural leader and I think he's guy who leads by example mores than words. His preparation for what we're doing. In AAU his role was always one of leadership. He was always on time, always early, and always stayed late. He was prepared, watching video, eating right, taking care of his body, sleeping right. He's professional with the way he goes about his day to day operation, which a lot of it may come from being able to emulate what he has been taught."

Q: What kind of college career can you see him having?

Williams: "He can be a one-thousand point scorer, for sure. I think he is going to get to a couple of NCAA Tournaments. I'm not sure how many, but I believe he can play in it two or three times. He will be the type of kid that the culture of Minnesota is always going to enjoy him with what he brings to the table. But ultimately he's going to be a success. He was a success in high school. He was a success in grassroots programs. I can't see him not being successful. His demeanor and will is so strong that he keeps doing the same things. He'll continue to do the necessary things to prepare himself for the future."

