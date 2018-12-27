Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-27 12:31:20 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Coach speak: Tre Williams

Dwczqzu2moahqp6hko38
Tre Williams
https://rivals.com
David Sisk • TheGopherReport.com
Staff Writer

When Minnesota got a commitment from Tre Williams back in the fall, there wasn't a whole lot of hoopla around it. But those who have seen Williams play recently agree that Richard Pitino basically ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}