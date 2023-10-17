On Monday afternoon, Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck met with the media ahead of the Golden Gophers Week 8 matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Below, Gophers Nation does our best in trying to summarize what Fleck said in his press conference.

On passing game improvements

Fleck was asked what it would take to get the passing game "off the ground." Fleck believes that the passing game isn't that far away from being better than it has been so far. He says the Gophers have been a foot and yard off here and there throughout the season, so far from making the plays they've needed to make.

What stands about the Iowa Hawkeyes

Fleck's answer was pretty simple, "They're Iowa." He remarked when asked about what stood out about the Hawkeyes. He added that the Hawkeyes understand who are they been as a whole and keep to their formula, which more often than not leads to victories for the Hawkeyes. The Hawkeyes are an efficient team that won't give opposing teams many extra opportunities while playing strong on defense and on special teams.

What the Gophers emphasized during the bye week

Fleck didn't give a straight answer to this question and, as our title suggests, gave a bit of coach speak on this. The Gophers over the bye week studied their first six games, found out their strengths, found their weaknesses, and looked to correct what needed to be corrected, whether that's fundamentally or schematically. The Gophers started getting ready for Iowa last Thursday and started game planning for the Hawkeyes over the weekend.

On Athan Kaliakmanis has learned from the first six games

Fleck says Kaliakmanis is maturing with every game and that with each game he is getting a little bit better, especially in how he responds to what he does on the field. Says that Athan hasn't been making boneheaded or horrible decisions but instead is making the right choices but is just a foot off here and there that makes the difference. Believes he's coming off one of the best practices that he has had and constantly showing growth showing progress on a daily basis from him mentally, physically and emotionally.

What a win over Iowa would mean

Says a win over Iowa would mean a lot for the fan base, the players, and the state. Notes the Gophers have just two wins in Iowa City in the last 40 years, meaning they have a lot of work ahead of them this week. Says he believes both teams and fan base respect the rivalry. Says the Gophers have not played their best football yet and that it is his responsibility and job to get them there, and hopes they can do that on Saturday.

How Iowa's physicality affects the Gophers rotation of players

The Gophers will game plan for the physicality that Iowa will bring. They'll need to shorten the Hawkeyes offensive drives, forcing them off the field early. Makes the note that the Hawkeyes will not be afraid to run the ball time after time. They'll go run heavy and then hit you with the play action when your eyes are in the wrong sport. Will dial up screens as well, which have hurt the Gophers in the past. Doesn't expect the Gophers to change up their rotation on defense, and will keep to their normal rotation as of now. Also notes that thanks to their punting game, they have the ability to flip the field from pretty much anywhere, which makes it even more difficult for opposing offenses.

On Iowa's defense

He called it a "typical Iowa defense" but means it in a complimentary way. The Hawkeyes are very sound fundamentally, keeping the ball in front of them, limiting explosive plays and missed tackles while simultaneously great at causing turnovers. Notes that they play a lot of different guys but all they're defenders are very good and physical while paying strong attention to the details.

On Iowa star DB Cooper DeJean

Fleck discussed how DeJean is a very dangerous return man who is fearless and can be dangerous in space, often making the first guy miss. Calls him a smart, smooth, and tough player who is not only dangerous as a return man but at corner. Fleck believes he's one of the best players in the conference thanks to his versatility, being able to make plays on offense, defenses, and special teams. "He's a true football player."

Injury updates

Asked about injuries on Darius Taylor and Cody Lindenberg, Fleck pointed to the injury report being available two hours before keep kickoff. When it comes to Taylor and Lindenberg practicing, "That's always the plan."

On Iowa QB Deacon Hill