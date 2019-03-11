After setting or matching career highs in a pair of games last week, Minnesota junior guard Amir Coffey was named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week on Monday, his second straight honor. Coffey shared the award with Indiana’s Juwan Morgan.

In Tuesday’s win over Big Ten co-champion Purdue, Coffey poured in a career high-tying 32 points and added eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. He followed that up with game highs of 23 points and six assists to go with three rebounds and a steal at Maryland on Friday.

The Hopkins, Minn., native wrapped up the 20-game conference schedule ranked fifth in scoring, averaging 17.6 points per game against Big Ten competition. Coffey has recorded 20 or more points in three straight games, the first Gopher to do so since Andre Hollins in 2015. Coffey leads the team in overall scoring, averaging 16.0 points per game which ranks seventh in the Big Ten.

Coffey and the Gophers earned the No. 7 seed in this week’s Big Ten Tournament in Chicago and will open postseason play on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. against the 10th-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions.