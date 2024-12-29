Cole Cabana signs with Western Michigan instead of Minnesota

After originally committing to the Minnesota Golden Gopher, Michigan running back Cole Cabana has signed with the Western Michigan Broncos to continue his collegiate career.

Cabana originally committed to the Gophers earlier this month alongside Marshall tailback A.J. Turner and Washington transfer Cameron Davis. It is currently unclear what prompted the Michigan native to flip his commitment away from the Gophers.

Notably, Cabana was going to have a hard time finding playing time at least in 2025 with the Gophers. While the Gophers added Turner and Davis, they also will return star running back Darius Taylor for next season as well.

Cabana has only seen a pair of carries in his collegiate career thus far after struggling to stay healthy in Ann Arbor.