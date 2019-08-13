If the so-called "experts" were asked to handicap the upcoming AAU season last March, many would have predicted the incredible run that D1 Minnesota made through the Adidas Gauntlet. After all, the roster was loaded with talent. Dawson Garcia is a top fifty player in the 2020 Class. Kerwin Walton blew up over the summer to the point that he picked up an offer from Kansas. Ben Carlson is a top 100 player, and Steven Crowl is getting Big Ten offers. Kendall Brown is a highly rated player in the 2021 group.

Another constant in the lineup that was instrumental in going undefeated for much of the season was Eden Prairie's Connor Christensen. That name might not be as well known nationally, but he was a glue guy for D!'s success, and maybe more importantly, someone is going to pay his way through college because he is very good at basketball.

The 6-foot-6, 195 do it all player who plays multiple positions has several offers and more interest. The Gopher Report spoke with him on Tuesday, and he introduced us to his game and got us up to date with his recruitment.

Q: Describe yourself as a player.

Christensen: "I would say overall I can fit into a lot of lineups and do a lot of things on the court on the offensive end and the defensive end. Obviously, I take pride in locking down good players and challenging myself. I like to guard a lot of positions. I fit in different ways with different teams. Obviously with our D1 Minnesota team we had a lot of talent, a lot of good players at different positions. I just kind of fit in where I need to be. I can step out side and score it. If I get a smaller player on me I can go inside. Overall, my versatility and my ability to play defense is what is taking me to the next level, so it's been going well for me."

Q: D1 Minnesota had a lot of good players including you. The players could interchange and were versatile. How were you able to use your flexibility in a roster like that?

Christensen: "It was a great group of guys. We hang out on our own outside of basketball. We're all great friends. Growing up through the program, playing against the team before us with Matthew Hurt, Zeke Nnaji, and those guys, we were always challenging ourselves. There was a lot of pressure on us but we wanted to do well. But we could throw a small lineup out there, a big lineup out there, and we were ready for whatever a team threw at us. We all bought in on the defensive end. We all want to see each other succeed and are happy about each other's success which is what really helped us this spring. But it was a great team. Al (Harris) did a great job, Adam Hjelter, Nick Carroll. The whole program is just a special place to be. Basketball is overlooked here in the Twin Cities and in Minnesota compared to the rest of the country. So we were happy to represent Minnesota and put it on the map."

Q: Tell me how that experience last spring and summer helped your game and and how it helped you present what you do on the floor to the college coaches.

Christensen: "I think every game brings a little something different, and there are so many great players in the country that I feel like every game presents a new challenge and gives a different opportunity to show something different to a coach; whether it's guarding four or five-star wings to going to smaller lineups and guarding bigs. The Gauntlet was very competitive this year. Obviously it didn't turn out the way we wanted after an undefeated spring. Our goal was to run the table, but we had a great year. We enjoyed it. Honestly, I was able to see what my competition is going to be like at the next level and areas I need to improve and keep refining my game, so I'm ready to make that next step."

Q: Let's look at that next step. Who do you have offers from?

Christensen: "Dartmouth, Brown, Air Force, and Wright State."

Q: Who are you hearing heavily from that hasn't offered?

Christensen: "Right now, Purdue-Fort Wayne, Cornell is also trying to get me for an official visit next month so I've been hearing from them a ton. I've been in contact with the Gophers for a little bit. Western Carolina, Milwaukee, Wofford has been on me the most lately. So that's kind of where I'm at. I have an official for Brown tomorrow. I'm leaving for that. I plan on taking a fall decision, but I'm trying to set up official visits right now."

Q: There are a lot of high end academic schools you mentioned. Tell us about the importance of that.

Christensen: "Obviously I've always valued basketball a ton. I know it's going to take me places in life, but I understand the ball starts dropping at some point so my parents have always instilled in me that school is important. You have to value it, so I've always worked hard. I've got my ACT scores up and have a good GPA. I'm really blessed to be able to play at a school that has great academics and great basketball that can also set me up for the future."

Q: You were talking about Minnesota contacting you a little bit. How has that gone?

Christensen: "It's going great. Coach (Kyle) Lindsted has been in contact with me. He's awesome. Dawson (Garcia) knows him really well, and obviously he is in contact with a lot of guys on our team. It's been nice talking to him. You're always rooting for the city team, so that's always big."

Q: What does Coach Lindsted say?

Christensen: "I think Coach Lindsted really likes my game and the way I play. Just my grit, my hustle on the defensive end, the ability to play multiple positions so he texted me some in July.to congratulate me on a good season. After games I played well, he would always drop me a text so I really appreciate it. It's always great to get some love from the hometown team."

Q: Tell us about unofficials and officials, what you've taken and the ones you are going to take.

Christensen: "I've done a couple of East Coast trips over the last couple of years, some Ivy League and Patriot League schools. So right now I have the Brown official coming up the next three days, and then in September I am looking at setting up an official to Cornell and Dartmouth just to check out a couple of Ivy League schools. Wright State wants me to come out for an official, so I'm looking to set that up. Purdue - Fort Wayne as well, so that's five. I'm going to pick and choose which ones I want to take and then before the high school season starts probably make a decision."

Q: What are the big factors you're going to be looking at?

Christensen: "I think it is really important to make it out to schools and get to know the people, get to know the culture. Obviously, every city is a little bit different. So I think it's big for me to get to connect with the people there. But I value a good balance of academics and basketball to set me up for my future. Those are kind of big things for me. But I'm excited about all of the schools that have been recruiting me. I really have been enjoying the process."