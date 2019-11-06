University of Minnesota seniors Carter Coughlin and Kamal Martin accepted invitations today to play in the Senior Bowl. The annual college football showcase game will be played on Jan. 25, 2020 in Mobile, Ala. The Minnesota natives will be the first Gophers in the Senior Bowl since Damarius Travis in 2017.

Coughlin is a senior rush end for the Gophers. He has 28 tackles this year, which included 5.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Coughlin ranks tied for fourth in school history with 21.5 sacks and is fifth in tackles for loss with 35.5.

Martin has played in only five games this year, but is still tied for the team lead in tackles with 46. He also has two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one pass breakup. For his career, he has made 157 tackles, which includes 10.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He also has four interceptions, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Coughlin will be the first Gopher defensive lineman to play in the Senior Bowl since Ra'Shede Hageman in 2014 and Martin will be the first linebacker to represent the Maroon and Gold since Jon Leverenz and Ron Goetz did so in 1990.