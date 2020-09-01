Minnesota's football roster was dealt a big blow on Tuesday when starting right guard Curtis Dunlap, Jr. announced he was entering the transfer portal.

This was his statement on Twitter:

"First and most importantly, I would like to thank God. For with him I know all things are possible. Then, I want to thank my family, whom have been my anchor and continued support system. I would also like to thank the University of Minnesota coaching staff, professors, teammates and student body for what I consider a successful tenure in school, as well as on the field."

"The year 2020 has been a difficult time for everyone. During this quarantine I was faced with many (adversities) and a lot of time to think. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal to be closer to home."

As a redshirt freshman, Dunlap started 12 games for the Gophers last season earning All-Big Ten honorable mention.

Dunlap was a four-star prospect coming out of IMG Academy (Fla.) back in the 2018 class, the same school and class as Minnesota players Daniel Faalele and Zach Annexstad.

