Daniel Faalele drafted by the Baltimore Ravens 110th overall
Former Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Fa'alele has been drafted by the Baltimore Ravens with the 110th of the 4thround of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Career Highlights: Played right tackle; started in 31 of 34 games he participated in; Gophers had a 23-11 record in games he played.
2021 Season: Started 12 of 13 games at right tackle; offense totaled 4,681 yards and 25.5 points per game; rushed for a two-yard touchdown against West Virginia; All-Big Ten First Team (coaches)
